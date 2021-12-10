Montreal Canadiens (6-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-8-4, second in the Central)
St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -204, Canadiens +168; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Montreal aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.
The Blues are 9-3-1 at home. St. Louis ranks ninth in the league with 32.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.
The Canadiens are 2-9-2 on the road. Montreal ranks 30th in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.2 goals.
The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Saad leads the Blues with 11 goals and has 14 points. Robert Thomas has six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
Nicholas Suzuki has 18 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 12 assists for the Canadiens. Jonathan Drouin has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blues: Robert Thomas: day to day (lower-body), Jordan Binnington: out (covid-19), Justin Faulk: day to day (undisclosed), David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).
Canadiens: Sami Niku: out (covid-19), Brendan Gallagher: out (covid-19 protocol), Josh Anderson: out (upper body), Christian Dvorak: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.