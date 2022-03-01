St. Louis Blues (32-14-6, second in the Central) vs. New York Rangers (33-15-5, third in the Metropolitan)
New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host St. Louis after the Blues shut out Chicago 4-0. Jordan Binnington earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after recording 30 saves.
The Rangers are 17-5-3 at home. New York is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 34.
The Blues are 13-8-4 in road games. St. Louis is third in the Western Conference recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.3 assists.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 56 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 42 assists. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 49 points, scoring 21 goals and collecting 28 assists. Brayden Schenn has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.
Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.
INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.
Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.