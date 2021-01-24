It was the signature moment of Matthew Stafford’s rookie season in 2009.
Trailing the Cleveland Browns 37-31 with time running out in the fourth quarter, the No. 1 overall draft pick bought time in the backfield with his legs while looking for a receiver in the end zone. Under heavy pressure, Stafford finally threw a pass toward the promised land as he was crushed by a Cleveland defender.
The Detroit Lions star landed hard on his non-throwing shoulder and stayed down. He didn’t see the pass fall incomplete, and he didn’t the see the flag that was thrown. Pass interference against the Browns extended the game for one untimed down.
But Stafford headed to the sideline screaming in pain. His shoulder was separated, and athletic trainers frantically tried to pop it back into place. Backup Daunte Culpepper went into the huddle to play the snap that would determine the outcome.
Then Cleveland called timeout, and Stafford told the coaches he could make one more throw.
He returned to the game, threw a touchdown pass to tie it and then cautiously navigated his celebrating teammates to return to the bench and watch the extra point. It was good, and as his teammates erupted with joy, Stafford grimaced and raised his right arm in victory.
There’s a reason the man who will be 33 years old on Super Bowl Sunday is widely viewed as one of the toughest players in the game. That was one of the earliest examples. It’s hardly the last.
In Week 17 earlier this month, Stafford played what’s likely to be his final game for Detroit despite the fact he had a litany of injuries including badly bruised ribs. His head coach and general manager had long since been fired, and the game held no importance beyond pride.
But Stafford – who reportedly told the front office he wanted to move on just days later – never considered sitting out. He made 134 consecutive starts between 2011-19 before broken bones in his back finally forced him to the sideline.
“Everybody in the world knows how tough ‘9’ is, and I feel like I don’t know anybody that’s tougher than him,” Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. told reporters in Detroit in December. “… He’s iron man.”
That toughness is just one of many reasons Stafford seems like a very good fit for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.
Reports emerged from Detroit on Saturday that the Lions are ready to move on from their franchise quarterback after 12 seasons. They’ll begin entertaining trade offers this week and will make a deal as long as they can obtain “fair market value” in return.
It's still unclear exactly what that will entail, though it’s likely any successful bid will include at least one first-round pick.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard has shown he’s willing to make a splashy offseason move if he has conviction about a player. Last spring, he traded the 13th overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and gave him a four-year, $84 million extension. He also signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million deal.
The moves paid off with a four-win improvement, an 11-5 record and a wild-card playoff berth. But the season ended with a 27-24 loss against the Buffalo Bills, and Rivers announced his retirement last week.
That’s led to speculation about what Ballard will do at the game’s most important position, but it’s not the only hole Indianapolis has to fill this offseason. Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was hired as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s taking defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo with him. Assistant offensive line coach Klayton Adams is leaving for Arizona State, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has interviewed for the Houston Texans’ head coaching vacancy.
The Colts also have a hole to fill at left tackle after the retirement of Anthony Castonzo, and they could use help at defensive end, cornerback and wide receiver.
Quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady will be elevated to offensive coordinator, but the other openings make for a lengthy offseason to-do list.
Adding Stafford could provide a solid solution for perhaps the biggest concern, but he’s likely to have plenty of suitors. The 49ers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team are among the teams who could bid for a quarterback with 45,109 career passing yards and 282 touchdowns.
Ballard will need to be aggressive to win the bidding war, but he won’t panic and he won’t compromise his core beliefs.
“If you think back to my initial press conference when I was here, when I came in, I said, ‘It’s never gonna be about one guy,’” Ballard said last week. “I get the importance of the quarterback position. I don’t want anybody to think I don’t, but it’s gotta be about the team.”