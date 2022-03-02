North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.