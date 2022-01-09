Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-17-5, seventh in the Metropolitan)
Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos leads Tampa Bay into a matchup with New Jersey. He's sixth in the NHL with 41 points, scoring 16 goals and totaling 25 assists.
The Devils are 10-9-3 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey is ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.
The Lightning are 16-8-3 in conference matchups. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Stamkos with 16.
In their last meeting on Nov. 20, New Jersey won 5-3. Yegor Sharangovich recorded a team-high 3 points for the Devils.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 32 total points for the Devils, 10 goals and 22 assists. Jack Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 29 total assists and has 36 points. Ondrej Palat has six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.
Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
INJURIES: Devils: Nathan Bastian: out (covid-19), Jesper Bratt: out (covid-19), Pavel Zacha: out (health and safety protocols), Yegor Sharangovich: out (health and safety protocols), Andreas Johnsson: out (health protocols).
Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Zach Bogosian: day to day (lower body), Ross Colton: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.