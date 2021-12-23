North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.