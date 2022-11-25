Florida State Seminoles (1-5) vs. Stanford Cardinal (2-3)
Orlando, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal face the Florida State Seminoles in Orlando, Florida.
The Cardinal have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Stanford averages 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.
The Seminoles have a 1-5 record in non-conference games. Florida State is 1-4 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Mike Jones is shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.4 points for Stanford.
Caleb Mills is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Seminoles. Cam'Ron Fletcher is averaging 12.5 points for Florida State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.