Stanford Cardinal (5-10, 0-5 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-8, 1-5 Pac-12)
Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Washington.
The Huskies are 7-4 in home games. Washington averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.
The Cardinal have gone 0-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Washington.
James Keefe is averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.
Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.