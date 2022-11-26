East Carolina Pirates (5-1) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3)
Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -4; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays the East Carolina Pirates after Ben Stanley scored 20 points in Old Dominion's 66-61 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.
The Monarchs are 2-0 on their home court. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.2% from deep, led by Imo Essien shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Pirates are 0-0 on the road. East Carolina is second in the AAC shooting 36.0% from downtown. Jaden Walker leads the Pirates shooting 62.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stanley is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for Old Dominion.
Javon Small is averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for East Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
