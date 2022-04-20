EDMONTON, Alberta — As the Stars try to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference, their calling card has betrayed them.
Dallas relies on playing strong defense. It just wasn’t there during a 5-2 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday night.
The Stars allowed 50 shots on the evening, a staggering number for a team built around a defensive identity. Edmonton fired 19 in the first period. It shot 21 in the second period. When they were protecting a two-goal lead, they still pelted the Stars with 10 shots on goal in the third period.
The loss left the Stars in a precarious situation entering their final road game of the regular season on Thursday night in Calgary. They have failed to build on a cushion in the standings supplied to them by lackluster play from Vegas. Their playoff odds entered the day at over 90%, according to multiple models, but the Stars have refused to make postseason qualification easy on themselves.
They control their own destiny. They just haven’t taken control yet.
Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 45 saves on Wednesday night, the third time in his six starts with Dallas that he has faced at least 40 shots on goal. Jason Robertson (37 goals) and Roope Hintz (35) scored for the Stars, who have now lost three of their last four games.
Five different Oilers scored, and Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard each had two assists. Mike Smith made 34 saves to pick up the win.
The Stars and coach Rick Bowness have touted defense-first across the last three seasons. Jim Montgomery’s only full season at the helm featured a strong defensive identity. Same with Ken Hitchcock’s one-year second act in Dallas.
In acquiring free agents, players have to fit with the way the Stars play. For the last few seasons, they’ve iced a checking line that’s always centered around Radek Faksa — first he was joined by Andrew Cogliano and Blake Comeau, now by Michael Raffl and Luke Glendening.
Defense is the reason why the Stars believe they can be a pesky underdog in the playoffs, and it’s been a driver of their 5-2 playoff series record since the 2019 postseason. It just hasn’t been there this week.
On Monday, the Stars allowed six goals in a four-goal loss to the Canucks, including five at 5-on-5. On Wednesday, Edmonton tormented the Stars defense with 46 shots on goal at 5-on-5, the most Dallas has given up this season.
When Evander Kane scored to open the scoring, he waltzed to the net-front unmolested as McDavid sped down the wing and four Stars drifted back into the defensive zone. When Derek Ryan scored Edmonton’s second goal, he outmuscled Jani Hakanpää during a puck battle and then beat him to the rebound.
Zach Hyman won a loose puck and then beat Ryan Suter to a rebound at the edge of the crease. Michael Raffl lost a battle to McDavid right before Evan Bouchard’s point shot was tipped by Jesse Puljujarvi.
If the Stars make the playoffs — despite the loss, they remain in a decent position to do so — they’ll be likely be asking Jake Oettinger to make his postseason debut. His backup Wedgewood has also never played in a playoff series.
The Stars will need to help their goaltenders much more than they have in the last three days.
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
