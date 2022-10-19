Dallas Stars (3-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple Leafs had a 27.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 231 chances.
Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 20-22-3 in road games a season ago. The Stars averaged 2.8 goals on 30.3 shots per game last season.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).
Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
