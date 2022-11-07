Dallas Stars (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3-1, second in the Central Division)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets.
Winnipeg has a 7-3-1 record overall and a 4-1-0 record in Central Division games. The Jets have gone 7-0-0 in games they score at least three goals.
Dallas has an 8-3-1 record overall and a 4-0-0 record in Central Division play. The Stars have committed 56 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank seventh in the league.
Tuesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the last matchup 4-1. Jamie Benn scored three goals in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has six goals and two assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.
Jason Robertson has eight goals and 10 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.
Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.
INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).
Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
