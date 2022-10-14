Nashville Predators (2-1-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (1-0-0, second in the Central Division)
Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators after Mason Marchment scored two goals in the Stars' 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators.
Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 14-8-4 in division play last season. The Stars had a 22.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 54 goals on 240 chances.
Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and went 16-11-3 in Central Division play last season. The Predators scored 262 total goals last season (3.2 per game on 29.7 shots per game).
INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Ty Dellandrea: day to day (finger).
Predators: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
