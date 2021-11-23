DALLAS -- Winning will cure a lot of things.
It’ll clear up a goaltending situation that looks as crowded as it did two months ago. It’ll erase the cursed memory of a five-goal loss just days ago. It’ll cover up the healthy scratch of a hometown kid or the lack of even-strength goals.
Winning does those things, and with the Stars’ 4-1 win over the Oilers on Tuesday night, issues fall to the wayside as points accumulate in the standings. Dallas has now won four of its last five games, with each of its wins in the last 10 days by three goals.
The Stars power play scored twice on Tuesday night, matching the total number of power-play goals the Oilers had allowed entering the game. Roope Hintz scored by deflecting Alexander Radulov’s tip of John Klingberg’s shot. Jason Robertson finished a cross-ice feed from Hintz later in the first period.
Denis Gurianov scored four seconds after a Stars power play ended, speeding up the left wing and beating Stuart Skinner with a backhand between his legs. Gurianov’s goal ended a stretch of seven straight Dallas goals that were not scored at even-strength (four on the power play, two shorthanded and one empty-netter).
Luke Glendening added a third-period goal by tipping Ryan Suter’s point shot for his fifth goal of the season.
Jake Oettinger made his case again to remain in Dallas as a big part of the Stars season by making 20 saves on Tuesday night. He improved to 3-0-0 on the season, and has been the team’s best goaltender this year.
The Stars ended Connor McDavid’s 17-game point streak as Miro Heiskanen did most of the heavy lifting in shutting down the reigning Hart Trophy winner. McDavid entered the third period without a shot on goal, and Heiskanen was on the ice almost every time McDavid was.
Ryan McLeod scored in the second period, polishing a feed on an odd-man rush from Leon Draisaitl.
With everything the Stars have done well in the last 10 days — power play production, strong goaltending, better control of the game at 5 on 5, more offensive zone time, and less periods stuck in their own end — the memories of the team’s players-only meeting fades. The Minnesota loss looks like a speed bump rather than a death knell.
The Stars are not out of the forest yet, though.
They remain outside the playoff picture at the traditional Thanksgiving Day checkpoint. They are above .500 for the first time since the home opener a month ago. They may be too reliant on special teams and goaltending to have their recent winning become sustainable.
But good signs came Tuesday night.
Oettinger, Heiskanen, Robertson, Hintz and Gurianov reminded the team that they are not only the future, but also the present. Klingberg’s three-assist night marked his first multi-point night of the season. Radulov nearly ended his nine-game goalless streak.
Winning will hide the other defects. At least, for now.
Briefly: For the Stars’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night, former Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg dropped the ceremonial puck in honor of his son Luke.
