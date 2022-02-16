DENVER — To notch their biggest win of the season, the Stars leaned on what they knew: a strong power play and a stalwart performance by Jake Oettinger in goal.
The combination led to a 4-1 Stars win over the league-leading Avalanche on Tuesday night, as Dallas became the first team this season to beat Colorado twice in regulation. The Stars win also snapped Colorado’s 19-game point streak and its 22-game home point streak. Colorado’s last home loss in regulation was almost four months ago on Oct. 26.
Oettinger made a career-high 46 saves, including 14 in the first period and nine on the power play, to lead the Stars. Joe Pavelski scored twice on the power play and Jason Robertson scored his fifth goal in the last five games. Tyler Seguin sealed the game with an empty-net goal with 1:23 remaining.
Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche.
The Stars did not have their first shot on goal until 10:53 of the first period, at which point the Avalanche already had 10 shots on goal. Oettinger kept the Stars in the game during that stretch, highlighted by stopping Alex Newhook on a breakaway, and carried the Stars through Colorado’s push in the third period.
In the third period, Oettinger shut the door by getting a piece of Cale Makar’s bid from the slot, and then backstopping the Stars through Jamie Benn’s hooking penalty.
The Stars were outshot 47-20.
