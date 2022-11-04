Dallas Stars (6-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (7-3-0, second in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers after Jason Robertson's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Stars' 7-2 win.
Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record at home last season. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season (3.5 per game on 34.0 shots per game).
Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 20-22-3 in road games a season ago. The Stars scored 233 goals while allowing 244 for a -11 goal differential last season.
INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).
Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
