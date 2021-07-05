HAVERHILL — A recent audit of Northern Essex Community College revealed that long-standing issues had yet to be addressed, and raised new concerns surrounding the tracking of valuable property, expenditures and security.
Massachusetts Auditor Suzanne Bump notified NECC President Lane Glenn of the completed audit this week, which examined practices and procedures from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020.
Bump’s office conducts performance audits of state-assisted programs, departments, agencies, authorities, contracts and vendors.
At NECC, auditors reviewed fixed assets included in inventory, half of which were discovered in locations different from what was on the list. According to the final report, 4% were not on the list at all.
In fiscal year 2019, NECC purchased 131 fixed assets with a total cost of $274,389, according to Bump's office. In fiscal year 2020, the number of fixed assets was three times higher at a cost of $1 million.
The final report includes recommendations that NECC review its inventory list to include accurate locations for all items, conduct an annual inventory of assets, and enhance its asset policy to provide guidance on the relocation of fixed assets.
“It is imperative that higher education institutions like Northern Essex Community College have strong internal systems in place to protect their assets and property,” Bump said in a statement.
“As our audit today and from 2016 noted, safeguarding these assets should be a priority for the institution moving forward. I hope that this audit provides a pathway for the college to enhance its systems.”
A spokesperson for the college said in a brief statement, “We have taken steps to address the issues that were identified and shared those steps with the state auditor’s office.”
Specifically, that includes installation of a new inventory control asset system, which will help the college better track its assets.
The spokesperson also claims the school has switched banks to a provider that has enhanced internal control capabilities. The change is in response to a criticism in the audit that procurement cards have been used improperly.
NECC utilizes the cards, referred to as P-cards, to purchase supplies and to pay for college-related business and travel expenses. Of the P-Card transactions reviewed during the audit period, eight did not have pre-approved travel authorization forms, 15 did not have evidence of pre-approval, and five did not have adequate supporting documentation.
A third major concern auditors pointed to is NECC’s security vendor not maintaining incident reports and daily crime logs. During the audit period, the school had a contract with an outside company to provide public safety and security for its three campuses, two in Haverhill and another in Lawrence.
Without any documentation of incident reports or daily crime logs, auditors say NECC cannot ensure that all losses or thefts of college property are submitted to the state as required by law.
The college spokesperson added in their statement that a new police department has been hired. Specifics of the hire were not immediately made clear.