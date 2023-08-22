BOSTON — A New Hampshire woman remains in federal custody in connection to a child pornography investigation at a Tyngsborough day care center as a district court judge reviews a motion by state prosecutors to appeal her pretrial release.
Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson and Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, of Derry were indicted on federal charges for sexual exploitation of children and distributing sexually explicit images of children in July.
On Aug. 11, a U.S. magistrate judge determined Groves could be released before trial under certain conditions which included home detention under her parents' supervision at their home without internet access. She also could not have contact with minors, Laughton and Creative Minds staff and clients during her release.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy revoked the release order.
The court took the detention motion under advisement on Aug. 18. Groves will be held pending the court's decision, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts.
Groves was an employee at Creative Minds day care where she used a private bathroom to take explicit photos of toddlers.
State prosecutors argue the nature of her charges and evidence in the case are grounds to keep her detained.
Groves admitted to law enforcement in recorded Mirandized interviews about her relationship with Laughton after she was confronted with evidence against her.
She told police the two exchanged sexualized text messages in May and June 2022 which included Laughton asking her to take nude photos of children at the day care.
Groves admitted to taking the photos on her iPhone and having the kids pull their shirts up while their pants were down in the bathroom.
She then sent those photos, along with sexually graphic text messages, to Laughton for Laughton's sexual gratification, according to court documents.
They argue Groves “was at the very least an equal participant in the sexual exploitation of children,” to Laughton because of the thousands of text messages exchanged between the two individuals.
“Lindsay Groves was entrusted with the care of some of the most vulnerable among us — toddlers attending daycare,” state prosecutors said in the appeal.
Defense argued at her detention hearing Grove's cognitive deficits lessen her danger risk to the community.
In the state's appeal, they include information about Laughton tipping off Creative Minds in 2022 that Groves took inappropriate photos of the children there.
They also reference a now eight-year-old child, who at age 4 and under the Creative Minds care, told her parents and day care administrators about an inappropriate interaction with Groves. According to the court document, the day care center did not address Groves' employment after the incident.
State prosecutors acknowledged Groves has a minimal criminal history, but referenced other child porn cases where defendants with the same charges stay detained pending a trial.
Laughton also remains in custody. She entered a plea of not guilty to charges in her indictment.
