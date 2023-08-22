BOSTON — The state has released a database of thousands of state and local police officers who've been disciplined for criminal charges and other misconduct over the past four decades.
The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission database of disciplinary records, which was posted on Tuesday, includes 3,413 records of 2,165 officers from 273 law enforcement agencies dating back to 1984.
The Massachusetts State Police had highest number of disciplinary records in the database, or 493, followed by the Springfield and Boston police departments, according to the POST commission's database.
Locally, Salem had the highest number of officers listed in the database, or 21, over allegations ranging from falsifying records, positive drug tests, use of force, insubordination, neglect of duty, harassment, and other misconduct, the database shows.
Lynn had the second highest number of officers in the database, or 20, while 15 Methuen officers are listed over allegations ranging from domestic assault and battery to arrests for undisclosed misdemeanor charges. Lynn has 14 officers in the database, Haverhill has 12 and Gloucester has seven.
Enrique Zuniga, POST’s executive director, says the database of cops who've faced disciplinary actions will be updated periodically and argues that it improve transparency and accountability among law enforcement officers.
"No officer wants to see themselves in these types of databases," he said. "So the obvious assumption is that it will constantly remind officers of the high standards that are expected of them."
The commission reviewed each disciplinary case before adding them to the database, Zuniga said. Officers who have resigned or retired in good standing are not included in the list, according to the agency.
Nearly 40% of the state's police departments didn't report any disciplined officers or sustained complaints and are not included in the database, he said.
Zuniga points out that the 2,100 officers who've been listed in the disciplinary database are only a small percentage of the 20,000 law enforcement officers employed by state and local police departments.
"The majority of police officers in the commonwealth are doing their work in a professional way that is expected of them," he said.
The POST commission, a key provision of a 2020 law overhauling policing in Massachusetts, includes six civilians and three members of law enforcement. It has the authority to revoke police credentials for officers found to have committed wrongdoing, such as the use of excessive force or intimidation.
Then-Gov. Charlie Baker filed the policing reform plan in response to demonstrations over the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police officers.
Under the policing reforms, more than 10,000 Massachusetts police officers are undergoing a new state certification process from the commission, which has the power to revoke the credentials of officers found to have committed wrongdoing, such as the use of excessive force or intimidation.
Then-Gov. Charlie Baker filed the reform bill in response to demonstrations over the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police officers. It passed with bipartisan support in the state Legislature.
The new law also set tougher standards for investigating police-involved deaths, in addition to banning the use of tear gas, chokeholds and other tactics.
Prior to a passage of the law, Massachusetts was one of a handful of states that didn’t certify police. Officers were required to pass a civil service exam, attend an academy and get ongoing training throughout their careers, but until now it has been up to local agencies to oversee it.
The commission has also posted details of police officers who've been certified — or decertified — by the panel as part of its review over the past two years.
Carol Rose, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, called the disciplinary database an "important step toward police accountability" but said it lacks details that could undermine hard-fought policing reforms.
"Crucially, the database fails to report key information required under the police reform law, notably records of when officers are arrested or criminally convicted," she said. "In some instances, the database redacts all information about misconduct complaints that resulted in criminal charges."
Rose said the database also limits information to records of ‘sustained’ internal affairs complaints, "which could allow legitimate complaints of misconduct to escape public knowledge and oversight."
The database is available on POST's website: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/officer-disciplinary-records-database
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
