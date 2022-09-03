DERRY — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be in town to give updates and information on the long-awaited Exit 4A project.
A public informational meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 22 at West Running Brook Middle School, 1 West Running Brook Lane.
The meeting was rescheduled from an earlier date due to excessive heat.
The night begins with an open house at 6 p.m., when people can view plans and chat with project leaders. Than a formal presentation begins at 7 p.m.
Ground was officially broken during a ceremony last month, where state and local officials and other supporters gathered at a site near Interstate 93 off Trolley Car Lane in Londonderry to herald the official kick off of the long-awaited project.
The project dates back many decades and is planned to help alleviate traffic congestion, improve safety and help promote economic development and vitality in the area.
The planned route involves a new diamond interchange on I-93 in Londonderry, approximately a mile north of Exit 4.
The design and construction of the new interchange will provide access to only the east side of I-93.
The work on I-93 is approximately a mile long. This project also involves constructing a new Connector Road (to be known as Olde Rum Trail) between the interchange and Folsom Road in Derry and making upgrades to Folsom Road, Tsienneto Road, and NH Route 102 (Chester Road).
The state purchased several properties to make way for the new project and some demolition work has already begun.
The plan is all part of a goal to improve the traffic flow coming off the interstate through Derry and to promote economic vitality in the Derry and Londonderry area, state officials said at prior public meetings.
The project will be done in specific phases.
To learn more about the project, visit i93exit4a.com.
