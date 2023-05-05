BOSTON — State revenues plummeted in April, prompting warnings from fiscal watchdogs and concerns about the fate of a sweeping tax relief package that's being debated by lawmakers on Beacon Hill.
The state Department of Revenue reported on Wednesday tax collections of $4.782 billion in April, a drop of more than $2.1 billion or 31.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, and more than $1.4 billion or 23.1 percent below monthly benchmark projections.
Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz attributed the drop largely to capital gains tax collections and "the timing of taxpayers’ use of pass-through-entity credits that we are reviewing closely and will continue to monitor over the final two months of the fiscal year."
"We remain confident in our ability to work with our partners in the Legislature to adjust and utilize available resources to manage the budget and close the fiscal year in balance," he said.
The decline is noteworthy as April is generally the state's biggest tax collection month, and it comes amid lingering concerns about a recession as the Federal Reserve Bank continues to notch up interest rates to slow persistent inflation.
But the sudden drop in state revenues — which comes after more than a year of robust tax collections and a record surplus — has sparked concerns on Beacon Hill that it could impact a long-awaited tax relief package.
The House has already approved the tax plan, but the Senate still needs to take it up before sending it to Gov. Maura Healey's desk.
The Raise Up Massachusetts coalition, which led the campaign for the new millionaires tax, said the latest revenue dip is a "red light" for senators as they prepare to take up the tax relief plan. Specifically, the group has criticized plans to cut business taxes and overhaul the estate tax.
"Rather than cutting taxes for the wealthy, they should focus on making sustainable investments in affordability for working families," the group said.
"If we give away hundreds of millions of dollars each year in new tax breaks for the ultra-rich and large corporations, we won't be able to make the investments in housing, childcare, and transportation that are needed to make Massachusetts truly affordable, equitable, and competitive," it added.
Paul Craney, a spokesperson for the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, blamed the shortfall on the income surtax on wealthy households that voters approved last year. He said while the numbers foreshadow an economic downturn, lawmakers shouldn't put tax relief on the chopping block.
"There are some people on Beacon Hill that will try to use this data to tell Massachusetts taxpayers that they just don't have the money for tax relief now, but it's only through significant tax cuts and eliminations that we will keep people here," Craney said.
The $1.1 billion tax relief plan, which was approved by the House two weeks ago, includes a buffet of permanent tax changes lawmakers say are aimed at easing the pain of inflation while boosting the state’s competitiveness.
A centerpiece of the plan calls for a new $600-per-child tax credit that would be phased in over several years. Supporters say the tax credits would cost the state $650 million and benefit more than 700,000 eligible families.
The plan also calls for overhauling the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when the assets pass on to beneficiaries. The plan calls for increasing the threshold triggering the estate tax to assets valued at more than $2 million.
Business taxes would also be cut under the plan, which calls for cutting the state’s short-term capital gains tax from 12 percent to 5 percent beginning next year.
Many of the proposals in the House plan originated with Healey's $750 million tax relief plan, filed in February, and her predecessor, Charlie Baker.
Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, said while April's revenue numbers are "jarring" they’re "not necessarily surprising given the recognition that capital gains and other collection types were likely to decline sharply from last year’s levels."
He said the revenue drop "doesn’t change the underlying need for sensible tax relief."
"Drop-offs in non-withheld income is something we forecasted as a FY 2023 revenue risk in January, the question was always one of timing and how these effects would be split between fiscal years 2023 and 2024," he said.
Still, Howgate cautioned that the economic outlook is uncertain amid the fallout from bank closures, the raising of the debt ceiling and interest rates that "could have a much larger and less predictable impact on the state’s fiscal picture."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
