BOSTON — Hundreds of psychiatric patients are still being "boarded" in emergency rooms across the state as they await beds in mental health facilities.
Overall, the number of state-funded psychiatric care beds in the state has dropped from 829 to 663 over the past 15 years, according to recent state data, adding to the challenges of placing patients with mental health issues.
One of the major issues is the lack of staffing in mental health facilities, and emergency rooms, which is part of a broader hiring crunch affecting most healthcare sectors.
A recent report by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found that of 56 facilities that have licensed inpatient psychiatric beds about 20% are offline because of staffing shortages.
The majority of the vacancies are for college-educated mental health workers, the report noted.
"The behavioral health crisis in Massachusetts – and across the nation — has continued to worsen in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency, with critical workforce shortages being among the most significant barriers for individuals seeking access to acute inpatient care services,” the report’s authors wrote.
Under state and federal healthcare guidelines, hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough professional staff to oversee them.
Beacon Hill has taken a number of steps aimed at addressing a mental health “crisis” that experts say has been exacerbated by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic.
A bill signed into law in August by then-Gov. Charlie Baker seeks to expand behavioral health services by requiring insurers to cover annual mental health exams, similar to wellness checks, and cover same-day psychiatric and emergency stabilization care.
State leaders have also made a commitment to spend sizable amounts of money to improve mental health coverage and care.
In 2021, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand mental health care and reduce boarding of psychiatric patients.
--
But the latest data shows that despite those efforts, hundreds of patients face sometimes long waits to find available beds in psychiatric facilities.
As of last week 505 individuals, including 127 children, were being boarded in 46 hospitals awaiting mental health services, according to a weekly tally.
Locally, hospitals in the north of Boston region reported the second-largest number of boarders, with an estimated 100 patients waiting to be transferred.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.