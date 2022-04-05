BOSTON -- Massachusetts is getting a windfall of money for treatment and prevention of drug addiction under multi-state settlements with pharmaceutical companies over their role in the nationwide opioid crisis.
A $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three large drug distributors -- McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc. -- that was finalized by a federal judge last month resolves claims by states and local governments that they helped fuel a wave of opioid addiction.
Massachusetts will get an estimated $500 million from the settlement, which was finalized last month, according to the attorney general's office.
The companies to begin making payments to the states and local governments this month, which Massachusetts officials say will be used to fund treatment and prevention programs aimed at addressing the ongoing public health crisis.
The deal aims to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits filed by state and local governments seeking to hold the private companies responsible for an opioid abuse crisis that has led to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.
Healey and other states attorneys generals accused the drug distributors of lackluster controls that allowed massive amounts of painkillers to be diverted to street sales, and that drugmakers, including J&J, downplayed the risk of addiction while marketing the drugs.
Several local officials attended Tuesday's briefing at Boston City Hall, including Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña and Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and spoke about the impact the money will have on local efforts to address opioid addiction.
The J&J settlement is the largest financial settlement to result from opioid litigation.
Last month, Healey and attorneys general finalized a $6 billion settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family requiring them to give up control of the Connecticut-based firm, contribute personal finances to the deal and provide an apology to families who lost loved ones to opioid abuse.
In exchange, the Sacklers will be shielded from any future civil lawsuits and allowed to benefit from federal bankruptcy protections.
Massachusetts will get an estimated $110 million from the Purdue settlement, while New Hampshire will get $46 million, according to Healey's office.
Healey, who was among the first to sue Purdue and the Sacklers in 2018, said a provision in the settlement requires the Sacklers to turn over documents detailing their business operations. The Sackler families have also agreed to apologize for the role their heavily additive medicine played in fueling the opioid crisis.
Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt recently won federal bankruptcy court approval for a $1.7 billion opioid settlement.
For many, opioid addiction has its roots in prescription painkillers such as Oxycontin, which led them to street-bought heroin and fentanyl once the more expensive pills ran out.
Massachusetts has enacted some of the strictest opioid prescribing laws in the nation in response to a wave of overdose deaths in recent years.
In 2016, Gov. Charlie Baker and lawmakers pushed through a raft of rules to curb over-prescribing. Those included a cap on new prescriptions in a seven-day period and a requirement that doctors consult a state prescription monitoring database before prescribing an addictive opioid.
The restrictions appear to have produced results. Data released by state health officials show opioid prescriptions in Massachusetts have declined 40% since 2016. In 2020, providers wrote 33.3 opioid scripts for every 100 residents, according to the CDC, the lowest rate in New England.
Despite the drop in prescriptions for pain medications, opioid-related overdose deaths increased in Massachusetts during the pandemic.
There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 — a 5% rise over the previous year, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Nationally, opioid-related overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was involved in more than 60% of the overdose deaths.
