BOSTON The Baker administration is providing free rapid COVID-19 tests to public school students enrolled in pool testing as the state battles a surge of infections.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said it will be distributing
Gov. Charlie Baker said
The expanded testing is part of the Baker administration's plans to distribute 26 million rapid antigen tests over the next three months under a contact with a manufacturing company.
The testing push comes amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations following the holiday break, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Public schools, many of which have been conducting pool testing, have reported a record number of infections among students and staff returning from break.
The state's latest data shows 48,414 positive COVID-19 cases were reported among students and staff in schools during the week of Jan. 6-12.
Last month, the Baker administration distributed 2.1 million rapid at-home tests across the state to 102 hardest-hit communities, including Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Rockport and Salem. The state has also negotiated with drug manufacturers to provide discounted rapid tests to other communities.
At least five state-run COVID-19 testing facilities, including one in Lynn, have been set up to help deal with the increase demand.
The Baker administration has extended a masking requirement for public schools through February and imposed restrictions on hospitals to help them deal with the dual challenges of a flood of COVID-19 patients and chronic staffing shortages.
But Baker has resisted calls teachers unions to allow districts to go back to remote learning. Under the state's current rules, schools cannot count remote learning days toward the required 180 days a year of in-class instruction.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley
