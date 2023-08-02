BOSTON — The state's obscure Land Court being asked to take steps to stop the practice of "equity theft" from homeowners who fall behind on their property taxes, in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling.
In a letter to Chief Justice of the Land Court Gordon Piper, Holliston-based attorney Christopher M. Perry asks the court to take immediate "remedial action" to bring the state into compliance with the high court's ruling in a Minnesota tax foreclosure case. He said the high court's ruling made it clear that home "equity theft" is unconstitutional.
"This unconstitutional and criminal conduct must be curtailed immediately," Perry wrote. "Looking away will result in severe financial and other injuries to thousands of residents who will have their home equity stolen even after the Tyler decision."
In its ruling in the Tyler v. Hennepin County case, the Supreme Court unanimously sided with a 94-year-old woman over her claim that the Minnesota county government violated the Constitution by keeping a $25,000 profit when it sold her home in a tax foreclosure sale.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling that taxpayers are only required to pay the government what it is owed and anything beyond that is an unconstitutional taking of property. "The taxpayer must render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s but no more," he wrote.
Like Minnesota, Massachusetts is among a dozen states, plus Washington, D.C., with tax foreclosure laws allowing local governments or investors to take dramatically more than what is owed from homeowners who slip into default.
Perry, who has represented clients in similar "equity theft" cases in Massachusetts, said the Land Court’s "inaction" to bring the state into compliance since the court's May ruling is allowing local governments to "perpetuate the systematic and perpetual theft of home equity."
He said the Land Court also needs to update its website to explain the implications of the Supreme Court's ruling in the Tyler case, so that property owners are aware of their rights.
"It is imperative that our residents know precisely what their constitutional rights are so that they can protect themselves from predatory practices of municipalities," he wrote. "It appears these practices are ongoing."
In a response to his request, the Land Court said it is "not planning to issue administrative orders or a moratorium on tax title foreclosure cases in Massachusetts, based on the Tyler decision."
"If a municipality or other plaintiff in a tax foreclosure case seeks to foreclose on a tax title, the law permits this to occur," the court's statement read. "Any resulting risk of liability, including for compensation owed to the former owner, is for the municipality or other plaintiff to consider and assess in proceeding."
The statement pointed out that the court's jurisdiction is limited, and current statutes don't address what funds might be "returned to or claimed by the taxpayer after deducting the unpaid real estate taxes, interest, and fees."
"The court’s role generally ends with the entry of a judgment foreclosing the taxpayer’s right of redemption, leaving full title to the property with the municipality or other plaintiff, the court said in a statement.
Under the state's foreclosure law, cities and towns can sell or keep tax liens on delinquent properties. The lienholder — whether it’s a local government or investor — can file for foreclosure once the debt is six months old.
Once a property is foreclosed on, the lienholder gets a deed and can keep or sell it. A lienholder can keep profits from the sale, under the law.
A report by Pacific Legal Foundation last year found homeowners in Massachusetts and other states collectively lost more than $777 million in savings on more than 5,600 homes based on their market value, above what they owed in taxes. On average, homeowners lost 86 percent of their equity, the group said.
Local governments, which often sell properties for a fraction of market value, collected about $26 million more than they were owed on 1,300 homes, the report noted.
Meanwhile, private investors collected an estimated $250 million more than they were owed on about 2,600 homes, the report’s authors said.
In Massachusetts, the report identifies about 315 homes in the state — including several in Lawrence — that have been impacted by home ‘equity theft’ totaling more than $48 million.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers have filed several bills that would abolish the practice of taking equity from homes as part of the tax lien foreclosure sale process and give the Land Court more authority to oversee the sale of foreclosed properties.
But in recent testimony to the Legislature's Committee on Revenue, Chief Justice Piper expressed concerns about provisions of several of the bills that he argues could weaken protections for homeowners facing foreclosure, among other issues.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
