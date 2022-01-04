BOSTON
Massachusetts is one of a handful of states including Maine and New Jersey where hunting is completely banned on Sundays. Several states restrict Sunday hunting.
Opponents of loosening the restrictions argue that hunting is allowed every other day. They say hikers and bird watchers should be granted at least one day to enjoy the woods without worrying about getting shot or stumbling across a group of armed men dressing a deer carcass.
But supporters of lifting the restrictions say the Sunday ban is chasing away big bucks. Hunters from the Bay State are heading to New York, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, all of which allow Sunday hunts.
A 2011 study by the Congressional Sportsman’s Foundation suggested that Massachusetts would add 527 jobs and create $51 million in economic activity by lifting all restrictions on Sunday hunting. The estimate assumes those in the Bay State would take advantage of at least one extra Sunday during the deer season.
Massachusetts also uses a portion of revenue from hunting licenses to buy and preserve tracts of open space.
