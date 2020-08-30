State's four congressional races draw attention 

FILE - In this pair of Aug. 17, 2020, file photos, Holyoke Mayor Alex B. Morse, left, and U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, right, wait for the start of a debate in Springfield, Mass. Morse is a candidate and Neal is the incumbent in Massachusetts' 1st congressional district in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary election. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, File)