ROWLEY — Just in time for the holidays, Virgin Mary statue at St. Mary’s Church received a new restoration job thanks to a collaboration among parish and community members.
The statue was donated to the church in 1948 by then-Archbishop of Boston Richard Cushing, who was made a cardinal 10 years later. It was placed to the right of the church’s rectory building on the site of St. Mary’s Church, where it remained even after the church burned down in the 1950s. The current church was later rebuilt on the left side of the rectory.
Over time, the statue deteriorated and was damaged, so in April, parishioners formed a committee to determine its future.
Bobby Cianfrocca, owner of Salt Marsh Antiques, located just up the road from the church on Main Street, said he had seen the statue deteriorate over the years. He said he was asked if he was interested in buying the statue.
“I’ve always had respect for the religious artifacts from the church. I believe they’re part of the church’s heritage,” said Cianfrocca. “Because it (the statue) was a gift from Cardinal Cushing, I didn’t think it was anyone’s right to sell it.”
After going to look over the statue in person, Cianfrocca called Ipswich resident Sean Pray, a friend of his who offered to restore it at no cost.
“Her nose was gone and there was damage all over,” said Cianfrocca. “She’s had a rebirth, which is the most exciting thing. The restoration came out so beautiful.”
Meanwhile, the church’s committee, which was led by parishioner Kathy Haley, worked with a local mason to design a new plinth for the statue, an effort she said was funded by the generosity of parishioners.
“Thankfully the parish recognized this meant a lot to a lot of people, and as a result we’ve been receiving a lot of contributions,” said Haley.
On Dec. 12, everyone’s efforts came together when the restored statue was placed atop its new plinth on the site of the church, much to the satisfaction of Haley and the rest of the parishioners involved.
“It’s really spectacular,” she said. “It had some cracks and needed to be cleaned, but now, the statue is beautiful from every angle and the restoration work is perfect. It was a thoughtful and patient process and we finally got it up in time for Christmas, so it was very fulfilling.”