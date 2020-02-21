NORTH ANDOVER — The national stage proved to be just the right size for Juvaris Hayes and his Warrior teammates.
Making its television debut (CBS Sports Network) on the Bert Hammel Court, Merrimack pulled away from Sacred Heart after intermission for a 64-57 victory Friday evening to maintain its one-game lead atop the Northeast Conference with two games to play.
Playing in front of the team’s second-straight home sellout of 1,500, Hayes led a second-half charge that broke open a 26-all tie following a sluggish first half. The Warriors (19-10, 13-3 NEC) won for the 12th time in 14 outings.
“You don’t want a bad offensive half to affect your defense, and it never did,” Merrimack coach Joe Gallo said. “And then we just didn’t take as many bad (shots). We told them you don’t have to ever turn it over or take a bad shot because they’re not guarding Juvaris. So, in the worst case, just throw him the ball.”
Hayes national mark
Like he has his entire four-year career, the senior point guard got the job done on both ends of the court.
With his six steals – three in a crucial three-minute stretch in the second half – Hayes tied the national all-divisions career record of 448. That is held by Tennyson Whitted, a 2003 product of Division 2 Ramapo College of Mahwah, New Jersey, just 20 miles from Hayes’ Paterson, New Jersey, home.
“It’s not something I’ve really thought about,” said Hayes, who led the team with 22 points, eight assists and tied Idris Joyner with six rebounds.
“I guess, you can say you think about it, but you have to put it aside because if you focus on it, that’s just being selfish.”
Hayes turned one of those steals into a break-away layup that capped a stretch where he scored eight consecutive points as Merrimack opened a 44-34 lead with 11:35 remaining.
“I came into the game knowing I was going to be confident taking the shots,” said Hayes, who scored his final field goal with a slick stutter step on a driving layup and 5:24 left.
“The first half I had to see how they were going to play and adjust myself. In the second half, I went up strong and made the open shots.”
Of his eight attempts from behind the arc, Hayes made four. Amazingly, that’s only two fewer than he had made the first 28 games combined.
“He doesn’t take a lot of three’s,” Gallo said. “Bryant played him like that the last game, and he was a little tentative. We just told him this morning to let it rip.
“We don’t want him to catch, stare, wait and then shoot. If someone throws it to you, let it rip, and that’s what he did.”
Back-to-back three’s by freshmen Mykel Derring and Ziggy Reid and a fast-break layup by Mikey Watkins off a Hayes steal and feed resulted in Merrimack’s biggest lead at 52-38 with 7:10 remaining.
Hayes was the only Warrior in double figures, but each of the other seven who played scored at least four, including Mikey Watkins, who scored four of his eight early in the second during a 7-1 Merrimack run.
Lights, camera ...
Both teams struggled in the first half under the bright lights brought by the CBS Sports Network, combining to shoot only 31.6%.
“We knew it was going to be a TV game, but we didn’t expect all those cameras,” Hayes said. “During warmups, we saw all the cameras and the lights. It changed the gym. I guess you could say it kind of caught us by surprise, but it was a fun atmosphere. With it being a TV game and a big crowd, we definitely had to get the win.”
Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57
SACRED HEART (57): E.J. Anosike 1 6-10 8, Jare’l Spellman 5 4-5 14, Aaron Clarke 5 2-2 15, Koreem Ozier 3 1-2 10, Kinnon LaRose 1 2-2 4, Chaylyn Martin 1 4-4 6, Tyler Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 19-25 57
MERRIMACK (64): Devin Jensen 2 0-0 6, Idris Joyner 2 0-0 6, Juvaris Hayes 8 2-4 22, Mikey Watkins 3 1-2 8, Jaleel Lord 2 2-2 7, Jordan Minor 2 0-0 4, Mykel Derring 2 1-2 6, Ziggy Reid 1 2-2 5. Totals 22 8-12 64
Halftime: 26-26
3-pointers: SHU: Clarke 3, Ozier 3; MERRIMACK: Hayes 4, Jensen 2, Joyner 2, Watkins, Lord, Derring, Reid
Records: MC 19-10, 13-3 NEC; SHU 16-12, 9-6 NEC