PITTSBURGH — Friday morning, Ben Roethlisberger said on the DVE Morning Show that Dan Moore Jr. is the Steelers' left tackle of the future. But he might not be their left tackle of the present.
Moore, who's been remarkably durable as a rookie fourth-round pick, did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful to play Sunday in Baltimore, which could be Roethlisberger's final game. After starting all 16 games to this point, Moore injured his ankle Monday night against the Browns and didn't practice at all this week. In his absence, the Steelers could start veteran Joe Haeg — who filled in when Moore missed time Week 6 against Seattle — or move Chukwuma Okorafor to left tackle and insert Zach Banner at right tackle.
The better news is that No. 1 wideout Diontae Johnson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, one day after being placed on it. He likely tested out of the league's new looser return-to-play process, which is why his stay on the list was so short. Technically, he could still miss the Ravens game, but he's at least eligible to play by being on the 53-man roster. And if the Steelers were unsure about his availability, it wouldn't make sense to bring him back now rather than the 4 p.m. deadline Saturday.
Ruled out for the regular-season finale are a couple defensive backups who have been struggling with injuries lately. Rookie inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) didn't practice all week and third-year defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs was out Friday with an undisclosed illness. Buddy Johnson subsequently was placed on injured reserve.
Still on the COVID-19 list are a pair of starters in center Kendrick Green and cornerback Joe Haden. If either is able to have as much luck as Johnson, they must be activated by 4 p.m. Saturday. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler also is in the virus protocols.
The Ravens, meanwhile, announced that Tyler Huntley will again start at quarterback in place of Lamar Jackson, who has missed three straight games with an ankle injury. But Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the Steelers were preparing to face Huntley, not Jackson. Fullback Patrick Ricard and No. 2 tight end Nick Boyle are on injured reserve or the COVID-19 list for the Ravens, and rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is doubtful with a foot injury.
