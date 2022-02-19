PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores to be a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
Flores was the head coach for the Dolphins for the past three seasons and had a 24-25 record. He was fired last month.
Flores made national headlines earlier this month when he filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams — the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices.
Flores was a finalist for the head coaching position with the Houston Texans after he filed the lawsuit, but the Texans hired Lovie Smith.
Flores began his coaching career with the New England Patriots and coached under Bill Belichick from 2008 until 2018. He rose in the ranks from special teams assistant to special teams coach to safeties coach and then linebackers coach before he was hired by the Dolphins.
“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”
The Steelers needed to hire another defensive assistant after coordinator Keith Butler retired.
Teryl Austin, who held the position of senior defensive assistant the past three seasons, was promoted to defensive coordinator.
