BALTIMORE — The Steelers needed three results to go their way in Week 17 to stay in playoff contention, and the one they had to sweat out the most was their own. Then, the rookie quarterback came up clutch in prime time for the second week in a row.
Kenny Pickett escaped pressure and zipped a 10-yard touchdown pass on the run to Najee Harris with 56 seconds left to lift the Steelers past the Ravens, 16-13, at M&T Bank Stadium. It was the Steelers’ first lead since 3-0, and the Ravens led for almost the entirety of the second half. Pickett came through clutch, but the catch by Harris was the cherry on top of a brilliant outing.
The game was flexed to Sunday night and the Steelers flexed on the Ravens, leaning on their running game to a total 199 yards. The Ravens ran for 120, 100 less than they did in the first meeting.
Their one score was set up by a controversial penalty called on Steelers captain Cam Heyward. Heyward got caught up in a pile with a couple Ravens linemen and was flagged for unnecessary roughness after the play, though it was unclear on replay whether Heyward was pushing and shoving or just trying to get out of the scrum.
Before his last-minute touchdown pass, Pickett had an up-and-down performance, struggling at times to navigate pressure in the pocket but also making some big-time throws. He was plagued by a few mistakes by his top two receivers, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.
Pickett finished with 168 yards on 15-of-27 passing.
— It was over when: Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Tyler Huntley with 13 seconds left, much like Cam Sutton did to Derek Carr to put the final nail in the Raiders on Christmas Eve.
— Player of the game: Harris. Harris said Friday after practice that his rookie year was the toughest he’s ever had trying to fight for yards. But maybe he’s just making it look easier these days, as he racked up 111 yards rushing on 22 carries against a typically suffocating Ravens defense. The Steelers came in with a clear game plan to feed Harris and win as ugly as they’d need to, as long as they make just enough key plays, and that’s precisely what they did.
— Trending up: Jaylen Warren. There hasn't been a rookie wall for the backup to Najee Harris. Warren looked as juiced up as ever, exploding through holes and keeping piles moving when he got his chances. He finished with 76 yards on 12 carries, plus three catches for 22 yards. Reliable as a short-yardage back and as a pass-catcher, the backfield is in good hands with Warren cementing himself as a worthy complement to the 2021 first-round pick.
— Trending down: Myles Jack. He would’ve played more had he not aggravated the groin injury that limited him in practice, but Jack only played six snaps in the first half behind Mark Robinson and Robert Spillane. And health is a concern with him, given he’s in his seventh season, rarely practicing in full lately. Jack was supposed to finally be a solid answer at inside linebacker. Instead, he might not even be part of the equation for next season.
— Next up: The regular-season finale against the Browns, on a day and at a time to be determined.
