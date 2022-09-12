If there was any expectation of a sullen Steelers locker room on a victory Monday, it seems that T.J. Watt's presence changed the mood.
Watt's presence might not be felt on the field for the moment, but after much speculation fueled by his own immediate reaction to his left pectoral injury Sunday in Cincinnati, perhaps the prognosis won't be as significant as was originally feared.
"I think he's had a good attitude. I think that's what makes him the guy he is around the locker room," fellow pass rusher Alex Highsmith said Monday. "He always has a good attitude about things. That's what makes him a good leader, as well. Even in bad times, he's always trying to just make everyone better around him. By him having that [attitude] he's letting people know it's going to be all right."
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year himself declined interviews Monday, but didn't do so in a brusque manner. He also may not know just yet how severe the injury is, and how much time he'll miss.
But it's clear from talking to the other outside linebackers that the heat is on to step up and do more, starting at the top with Highsmith and recently acquired backup Malik Reed, who had 13 sacks and started 26 games over the past two seasons with the Broncos.
"They just said be ready for your role to expand," Reed recalled when asked what coaches and teammates have been telling him. "I knew it was part of my reason for coming here, so I've been ready for it."
Reed added that game planning for Week 2 against the Patriots is still a work in progress, and he'll know more later in the week. He played 32 snaps Sunday and was credited with one assisted tackle.
Jamir Jones, the No. 4 outside linebacker, played 18 snaps and had a pass deflected early in the fourth quarter. Less than two weeks ago, Jones was waived by the Jaguars, and the Steelers picked him up to round out their pass-rusher room. Now, he could be thrust into rotational responsibilities to make up for the loss of the NFL's all-time single-season sack leader.
"I'm blessed to be here, to be given this opportunity," said Jones, who spent last preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season with the Steelers. "Just waiting to hear the news and try to get some clarity on what my role will be. Whatever is needed, whatever happens, it'll take the whole front seven to step up."
Highsmith called Jones a smart player who's progressing as he learns the defense, and he already has a rapport with Reed, who has plenty of experience in this situation. In 2019, the Broncos lost pass rusher Bradley Chubb to injury, giving Reed his first full-time starting opportunity. Two years ago, another former NFL sack leader in Von Miller was lost for the entire season.
Reed doesn't have ideal size at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, but teammates praise his motor and burst coming off the edge. He'll need to put those traits to good use.
"I'm a firm believer in my faith and that God has me in each position for a reason," Reed said. "We didn't know that Von was going to go down, we didn't know that Chubb was going to go down, and we don't know what's going to happen with T.J. But being ready for the opportunity is something that's been a part of my story."
Beyond Highsmith, Reed and Jones, the Steelers don't have much on their practice squad. Delontae Scott was elevated to the active roster for one game last year but played just seven defensive snaps against the Chargers.
The 6-5, 250-pound Scott may be more of a project than NFL-caliber player at this point. For what it's worth, the Steelers thought enough of him to bring him back to the practice squad again this year, and he's not sure what's in store for him now.
"If they call my number this week, I'll be ready," Scott said.
The Steelers defense has been here before, in the "next man up" realm generally, but also the pectoral world specifically. Defensive captain Cam Heyward tore his in 2016 and was out for the season. Same for defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt in 2019.
Both times, the Steelers defense didn't waver, finishing in the top 10 in 2016 and top five in 2019 in points allowed. Heyward wants to see that sort of fight from the current group, no matter how long Watt is out.
"I'm not going to act like I'm a doctor here or anything," Heyward said Monday. "My injury [in 2016] was pretty significant. I couldn't feel it, so I didn't know what was going on, then the next day it was all black and blue. Hopefully that's not it [for Watt]. I don't know what to expect. I think everybody's just saying a prayer right now."
(c)2022 the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.