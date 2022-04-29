PITTSBURGH — The Steelers used their second-round pick of the NFL draft to select Georgia receiver George Pickens, who was projected by some to be a first-round pick but slipped in the draft because of an ACL injury.
Pickens (6-foot-3 1/4, 195 pounds) helps to restock a position that that lost three of its top five receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud.
Pickens missed most of the 2021 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament after sustaining the injury in the spring game. He returned for the final four games.
The Steelers’ would like to get a defensive tackle with their third-round pick (84th overall) to add young quality depth to a unit that is beginning to age.
