After fielding trade offers from just about every NFL team, the Steelers resisted the temptation to make a deal and selected Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick of the second round Friday.
Porter, the namesake son of one of the Steelers’ all-time sack leaders, gives the team something they don’t have — a potential shutdown corner who can line up against some of the AFC North’s top wide receivers, specifically Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper and Odell Beckham Jr.
“We knew we wanted a young corner,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. ”He’s a big target to throw over. You don’t see guys his size.”
The Steelers had Porter (6-foot-3, 193 pounds) ranked as the third-best cornerback on their board, behind Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez, each of whom was selected in the first round. But they did not have him rated higher than tackle Broderick Jones, their first-round pick, to take him at No. 17 overall.
That they were able to land him with the first pick on Day 2 of the draft — the 32nd overall — already gives the Steelers two players whom they anticipate being starters when the 2023 regular season opens.
“He’ll have the opportunity to help us win games this year,” Austin said. “There’s no redshirt year.”
The Steelers tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (20) last season, but Austin said his defense ranked near the bottom in big pass plays.
“We wanted some help out there to certainly eliminate those things,” Austin said.
The Steelers have another pick in the second round — 49th overall — and the 80th overall in the third round. After that, they don’t have another choice until the seventh round. They are trying to make some type of deal to get back into the fourth or fifth round.
They traded their fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots so they could move up three spots in the first round to draft Jones, the first offensive tackle they have drafted No. 1 in 27 years.
