The bloom is off the Leon Rose.
After his first season on the job triggered nothing but goodwill and virtual congratulatory backslaps, the team president’s 2021 moves have left questions about his use of copious assets to upgrade a roster that finished fourth in the East just six months ago.
Rose, GM Scott Perry and top executive William Wesley entered free agency with about $50 million in cap space, more than any other team in the NBA. They prioritized continuity by re-signing four players to multi-year deals — most notably Julius Randle for an extra $107 million — but also committed a combined $80 million guaranteed on new additions Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier.
While still only 1/5 through the season, with plenty of time for recovery, the mixture hasn’t jived. The starting lineup, with Fournier and Walker in the backcourt, has been a defensive misadventure and an overwhelming net negative. Fournier and Walker are both struggling, with the latter averaging career lows in minutes, points, assists and rebounds.
The offseason question of whether the additions could take the Knicks to the conference finals has quickly transitioned to whether they should be removed from the lineup.
Rose’s free agency, which included over $225 million doled out in guaranteed contracts, was neatly contrasted to the Bulls’ strategy in Sunday’s matchup at the United Center. Chicago took major gambles with lucrative commitments to Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. It has thus far paid off with an Eastern Conference-best 12-5 record after beating the Knicks.
The Knicks (9-8) passed on those targets and took a restrained approach to their trade deadlines and free agencies, toeing a line between winning now and maintaining flexibility for a greater opportunity. A strategy of passing on the expensive DeRozan’s and Gordon Hayward’s of the NBA makes sense but Rose still left himself open to criticism if the team doesn’t improve. At some point, he’s going to have to turn his asset chest into a real difference maker. Continuity doesn’t sell if the trajectory is downward.
Thus far, Rose’s greatest moves were hiring Thibodeau and trading for a player — Derrick Rose — who was recommended by Thibodeau. Leon didn’t seek public credit for last season’s success and therefore can’t be criticized for being unavailable when the team is struggling, like during the Knicks’ current stretch of seven losses in 11 games. Similar to his philosophy as a longtime agent, Rose operates in the shadows and has only spoken to the media once in over 10 months.
Wesley is similar but maintains a boisterous presence at road games, where he’s often a front-row spectator and alternating between a state of celebration and agitation. It’s uncommon for an executive to sit on the sideline with such outward animation, but Wesley’s not a common executive as a longtime behind-the-scenes power broker who GQ once profiled as “The Most Powerful Man in the Sports.” Wesley also benefits in this role from a cozy relationship with James Dolan.
None of this is to suggest anybody should sound alarm bells about the front office, just that the honeymoon phase is over amid growing concerns about its big summer of 2021. Navigating New York and MSG isn’t easy, as Carmelo Anthony can attest, and Knicks brass deserves credit for steadying a sinking and dysfunctional ship.
“It’s very hard to do and come in and do what they’re doing, what they started, what they created as far as starting from the ground up,” Anthony, who was Rose’s longtime client at CAA, said. “When I say that, it’s as far as clearing everything out and bringing in the right people but not doing it in a frantic way, and not doing it in a way of taking advantage of power.”
But success also comes with expectations, especially when it’s followed by a free agency with nearly $50 million in cap space. Building a better team than last season should be the baseline.
