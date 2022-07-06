FILE - New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner stops to talk to the media before attending a meeting of Major League Baseball's executive committee on May 18, 2016, in New York. Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season.