Kiwanis Clubs of Haverhill and Pentucket awarded scholarships at their annual dinner, held Friday, June 20 at Marie’s Restaurant in Haverhill. Whittier’s Regional, Vocational and Technical High School Tradesperson of the Year was also recognized at the event.
The Kiwanis scholarships recognize community service as well as academic achievement. Three of the four Pentucket Kiwanis scholarships are named for members who were involved in improving local education: the David Lowes Scholarship, Ann Mootrey Nelson Scholarship, and Philip Banks scholarship. The fourth scholarship is new this year and is named for Hank Woelfel and Harry McNamara, teachers in Haverhill.
