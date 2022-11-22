The Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers hosted a 75th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Indian Ridge Country Club in Andover. Exchange Club members from Salem, N.H., Methuen, Haverhill and Plaistow attended along with dozens of locals. The club is an all-volunteer, national service organization for men and women who want to serve their community, develop leadership skills and enjoy new friendships. There are nearly 1,000 Exchange Clubs with 33,000 members throughout the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.