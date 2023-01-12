The 2022 Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Hall of Fame recipients were inducted before the start of the Lawrence and Beverly boys championship basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30. The inductees included Methuen native John Vitale, voice of the tournament for over two decades; Charles Daher, owner of Commonwealth Motors, which sponsors the tournament and has donated $160,000 in scholarships over 10 years to tournament participants; and Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Michael Muldoon, who was inducted posthumously after passing away in May. His wife, Yadira Betances of Methuen, accepted on his behalf.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you