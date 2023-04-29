The Annual Auction of the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence is the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser, which was held this year on Saturday, April 1. Over 250 individuals from Greater Boston came together for an enjoyable evening with the theme “Under the Tuscan Sun,” and raised money for the group’s annual operating budget of $3.4 million. Frank Cieri served as auctioneer.
Stepping Out
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate Lawrence nightclub shooting
- Methuen native, composer to receive prestigious Hollywood award
- Andrew Haldane honored at Methuen High School
- Officials confirm investigation of former Methuen police officer
- Plaistow hires new police chief
- Haverhill man charged in connection with shots fired in Lawrence
- I-93 crash sends four to area hospitals
- Four arrested on drug trafficking charges
- Investigators believe they found missing Hampstead man's remains
- 'Not just splashing around': New pool at the Loop focused exclusively on swim skills
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.