The Lawrence High School Class of 1962 held its 60th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Chateau Restaurant in Andover. Forty members of the class, some with spouses, came from all over the Merrimack Valley and as far away as Waltham and Lincoln, N.H.
