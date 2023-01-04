Several 2022 events that weren't forgotten include the 28th Windham Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, where 1,000 runners raised money for Shepherd's Pantry; a visit to Lawrence Heritage Park on Sunday, Oct. 16 by the Lawrence Ladies Lodge, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, to celebrate Italian Heritage Month; and the third annual women's bocce tournament held by the Methuen Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 902 on October 23.

