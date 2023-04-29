Armenians gathered on Sunday, April 23 for the annual Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, hosted by the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Merrimack Valley. The event featured services in St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in North Andover, and was followed by a luncheon and cultural program in St. Gregory’s Jaffarian Hall. The program brought together clergy and members of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in North Andover, Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe in Bradford, Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Chelmsford, and Ararat Armenian Congregational Church in Salem, N.H.
