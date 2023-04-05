The Lawrence Ladies Lodge #2026 of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America celebrated La Festa della Donna, the Feast of Women, on Sunday, March 5. La Festa della Donna is celebrated in Italy on March 8 and also observes International Women’s Day, which is recognized by the United Nations and honors women’s struggles for economic, political, and social equality. Over 80 women attended the brunch, which was held at the Sons of Italy Lodge #902 in Methuen, where they enjoyed mimosa cakes and drinks. The mimosa flower is the symbol of Italian Women’s Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.