Ashland Farm Senior Living on Chickering Road hosted a breakfast on Wednesday, April 12 for first responders in North Andover. This annual event is typically quite well-attended, and the seniors love seeing firefighters and police in uniform, said Heather Tripp, Director of Community Relations at Ashland Farm. But this year’s event was cut short just as it got going, because the first responders were called away to an emergency.

