The seniors of the Haverhill Hillies swim and dive team were honored during Senior Night at their meet against the Central Catholic Raiders on Friday, January 27. The seniors included Adam Zujewski, Russell Leung, Jordan Dell’Ova and tri-captains Casey Connors, James Zbitnoff and Braedon Smith, along with manager Yaslee Dube. The Haverhill High swimmers defeated Central Catholic, 101-70, to complete a spotless run through the Merrimack Valley Conference, while also claiming their first boys’ title since 1980.
