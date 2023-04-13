The 105th Lithuanian Independence Day celebration was held on Sunday, March 12 at the Holy Rosary Shrine Center in Lawrence. Dozens of people attended the event, which was hosted by Jonas Stundzia of Lawrence, who has been president of the Lawrence chapter of the Lithuanian American Council for 25 years.
