Close to 100 veterans and guests got into the holiday spirit at the second annual Veterans Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Merrimack Valley Golf Course in Methuen. People enjoyed a quiet evening of camaraderie with new and old friends, light hors d'oeuvres and some holiday cheer. The event was sponsored by the Kattar family, Merrimack Valley Golf Course, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and the City of Methuen Veterans Office.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you