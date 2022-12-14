Close to 100 veterans and guests got into the holiday spirit at the second annual Veterans Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Merrimack Valley Golf Course in Methuen. People enjoyed a quiet evening of camaraderie with new and old friends, light hors d'oeuvres and some holiday cheer. The event was sponsored by the Kattar family, Merrimack Valley Golf Course, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and the City of Methuen Veterans Office.
Stepping Out
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Most Popular
Articles
- Local residents arrested in 'Cocaine Cowboys' bust
- Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of peace advocate
- Salem Bertucci's closes in the wake of bankruptcy filing
- Andover wrestling makes major statement, tops superpower Timberlane
- Commonwealth Motors Classic returns to Merrimack! Tourney schedule, seeds announced
- Buscema's title highlights historic day for Salem
- North Andover could face historic water restrictions
- Grange Building redevelopment stuck in park
- Haverhill High School interim principal leaving for winter vacation, principal search to resume
- Plaistow family loses everything in fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.