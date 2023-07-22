Havurat Shalom in Andover held a Shabbat service celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride month on Friday, June 23, outside at Rolling Ridge Conference Center in North Andover. Jews and non-Jews attended the interfaith event with Havurat Shalom’s Rabbi Karen Landy leading the service. A small picnic was held prior to the service near the statue “The Web,” which was donated to the Center and was created by Mico Kaufman, an artist from Tewksbury who survived a Nazi labor camp during World War II. Interfaith clergy participating with Rabbi Karen included Reverend Genevieve Hosterman, Associate Pastor of South Church, and Reverend Adam Isbitsky of Ballard Vale United Church, both members of United Church of Christ. They were joined by Reverend Dr. Lawrence Jay, Rolling Ridge Director and member of the American Baptist Church.

